Google’s new free version of Google Shopping is now rolling out. A Google spokesperson has confirmed with Search Engine Land that this has begun to roll out. This does not mean it is fully rolled out and all U.S. searchers will see it immediately, but by early next week, all U.S. searchers should see it.

What it looks like. Some of you may see it now, where the lower half of the Google Shopping results are free. Here is a screenshot from Glenn Gab on Twitter.

More. To learn more about this change, see our original story over here.

Why we care. As we said in our original story, opening up this feature to all merchants will enhance Google’s offering and its appeal to both sellers and consumers. And as on Amazon, merchants that want to ensure prominent visibility in the search results, due to increased competition with more products eligible to show, will continue to pay for ads. For e-commerce marketers and SEOs, the move adds a new layer to organic product search optimization efforts.