After announcing its integration with Shopify at I/O, Google also promised easy connections to Square, Woocommerce, and GoDaddy. The latest integration with GoDaddy has officially launched today.

“GoDaddy merchants can now get discovered across Search, Shopping, Image Search and YouTube in just a few clicks,” wrote Matt Madrigal, VP/GM of Merchant Shopping.

The integration allows business owners and advertisers to upload products to Google, create free listings and ad campaigns and understand their performance metrics post-sale.

Why we care. This integration will likely help SMBs and smaller retailers the most. Many moved their inventory online last year when the pandemic forced many businesses to pivot to an online strategy. The Google integration means they will be able to reach an even wider audience to sell their products and services.

