Mike Blumenthal reports that Google is now slowly rolling out the new Google My Business dashboard that it announced back in November 2017.

I have had the new dashboard for my account for a month or so, but according to Mike, who watches the space closely, it is rolling out to more people slowly now. Here is a screen shot from my dashboard:

Here are some of the features you’ll see in the new dashboard, according to Google:

Users will no longer need to switch between card and list view within their dashboard; all users, large and small, will be using the same interface.

The new dashboard is much easier to navigate, allowing you to click into a listing and edit within the same window.

Features such as Posts and Insights are now more easily accessible, displaying on the side navigation panel of the main page.

Adding more listings will no longer impact the loading speed of the page.

Are you seeing the new dashboard? You can access Google My Business and check for yourself. You’ll know if you see the “Back to GMB Classic” in the left-side navigation menu.