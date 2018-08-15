New Google Search Console adds mobile usability report, manage users & add site features
Google brings more features from the old version of the Google Search Console to the new beta version.
Barry Schwartz on August 15, 2018 at 6:36 am
Google just announced that the new Google Search Console now has three new features that it did not have the other day. The three features include:
(1) Manage users and permissions directly in the new Google Search Console, previously you were only able to do this within the old version.
(2) Add sites and validate ownership in the new Google Search Console, previously you were only able to do this within the old version.
(3) Mobile Usability report is now also in the new Google Search Console.
I do not yet see these features in the new Google Search Console, the beta version. So expect to see it soon.
Here is a GIF of it in action from Google:
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.