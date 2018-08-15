Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google just announced that the new Google Search Console now has three new features that it did not have the other day. The three features include:

(1) Manage users and permissions directly in the new Google Search Console, previously you were only able to do this within the old version.

(2) Add sites and validate ownership in the new Google Search Console, previously you were only able to do this within the old version.

(3) Mobile Usability report is now also in the new Google Search Console.

I do not yet see these features in the new Google Search Console, the beta version. So expect to see it soon.

Here is a GIF of it in action from Google:

🆕Freshly released features in the new Search Console: – Manage users and permissions ⚙️👥

– Add sites and validate ownership ➕✅

– Mobile Usability report 📱 pic.twitter.com/rlHo9iseqk — Google Webmasters (@googlewmc) August 15, 2018