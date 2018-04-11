Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

The new version fo the Google Search Console has added a filter in the Performance report for “Search Appearance.”

The Search Appearance filter, which is also available in the old Search Console’s Search Analytics report lets you compare or filter Rich results, AMP non-rich results, AMP article, job listings, and job details. If you only want to see how well your AMP articles are doing, you can filter the report to show you that information. Or if you want to compare your Rich results to AMP non-rich results to AMP article results, you can do that as well.

Here is a GIF from Google of this in action:

In addition to this new Search Appearance filter, Google added the ability an export option on validation details page and the exported compare columns now have labels.