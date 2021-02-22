Google announced a new feature in Search Console named “associations.” Associations lets you connect your Search Console account with other Google accounts, such as YouTube, Google Analytics, Android apps and much more. You can access this feature by clicking here.

What are associations. Google said an “association is a connection between a Search Console property, and some other entity or property in another Google service: for example, between a Search Console property and a Google Analytics account, a YouTube channel, or a Chrome Web Store account.”

What accounts can be associated. Here is a list of the various Google accounts that you can link with associations:

Google Analytics property: View your Search Console data, such as organic search queries, in your Google Analytics property. Starting today, you can also link Search Console domain properties to Google Analytics and get better coverage of your organic search results. We recommend using this option as it can help you get a more complete picture in the Search Console reports in Google Analytics.

Google Ads account: View the paid and organic report in Google Ads.

YouTube channel: Link your videos to your associated website.

Play Console app: Use App Indexing.

Actions Console project: Verify your brand and enable cross-platform functionality.

Chrome Web Store account: Publish apps and extensions to the Chrome Web Store on behalf of your site.

How does it differ from domain properties. Domain properties replaced property sets in Search Console back in 2019. Domain properties are a way to verify your whole domain in Search Console and see your data across www vs non-www, http vs http, Android app and more all in one place without having to go to each individual property.

What associations look like. Here is a screen shot of associations in Google Search Console:

Google Search Console Associations

Existing associations. You were able to do associations prior and to make it simple, Google said “any existing associations are automatically carried over to the new Associations page.” For example, when I checked my associations, I see my Android App, YouTube channel and Google Analytics account.

Why we care. Google will be giving us more information and more data in Search Console and the other services. Google said it can “unlock more functionality for your site.” Some of that means you can see your organic performance in your Google Ads account and having these associations can give you a better and wider view of your data across your various Google services.