Google announced they are now rolling out a link report within the new Google Search Console today. The new link report consolidated the functionality of the “Links to your site” and “Internal Links” reports on the old Search Console, Google said.

Here is a screen shot of the tool that shows you your external links sorted by “top linked pages” and “top linking sites.”

You should be able to access this tool at https://search.google.com/search-console/links although I am not yet able to see it. So try back throughout the day to see if you are able to get to this feature within the new Google Search Console.

Google also mentioned the launch of what we previously covered a week ago with Google added mobile usability report, manage users & adds site features to the new Google Search Console.

We can expect Google to continue to port features from the old Google Search Console interface to the new one over time.