Google seems to have just fully released the new beta version of the Google Search Console to everyone who has verified access to the normal Google Search Console. We expected it to roll out shortly, and now it has.

To see it yourself, go to https://search.google.com/search-console, and at the top right, you should be able to click on the “search properties” button to see your verified sites in the new beta.

You will still be able to access the old and current Google Search Console with a link at the bottom left of the interface. Google plans on continuing to port more features from the old version to the new one and improve existing features while adding new features over time.

Postscript: It appears that some Search Console users are still unable to see all their properties in the new beta, but it does seem most users do see most of their properties now. It may be still rolling out throughout the day, so keep on checking.