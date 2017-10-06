Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

With advances in artificial intelligence (AI), personalization has become more than a content or product recommendation. Marketers now provide adaptive mobile experiences and website background images that closely match the visitor’s profile, as well as customized page layouts based on visitor behaviors – rather than just their demographic persona or geographic location.

MarTech Today’s “Enterprise Digital Personalization Tools: A Marketer’s Guide” examines the market for digital personalization tools and the considerations involved in implementation. The 51-page report reviews the growing market for digital analytics platforms, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

It also includes profiles of 18 leading vendors, pricing charts, capabilities comparisons and recommended steps for evaluating and purchasing. Visit Digital Marketing Depot to get your copy.

