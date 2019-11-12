New SERP feature truncates title tag in favor of location
Google automatically adding locations to title tags can work well in local businesses’ favor.
It seems Google is helping out local businesses… or is it?
On Oct. 2, we spotted something new happening to title tags in Google UK search results – location names were being added to truncated title tags, despite these not being present in the original title tags.
For example, using the search term “travel agent” we saw the result:
Observations:
- Locations seem to appear when performing company/agency/business-related searches
- It appears they display if you do not specify a location in your search
- Google seems to pull a location based on on-page content
- It will sometimes use a more specific location if a broad location is specified
Though it could be argued that Google is removing important content from your title tag in favor of a location, we think it’s a positive move.
Google automatically adding locations to title tags can work well in local businesses’ favor. Where businesses are not highlighting their location or are using a broader location in their titles, it can help them compete. A location that is in close proximity to the user is likely to encourage click-through, which is beneficial in the long run.
Have you checked how your business is appearing in SERPs?
Opinions expressed in this article are those of the guest author and not necessarily Search Engine Land. Staff authors are listed here.
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.