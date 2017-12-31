Google started its holiday doodle series on December 18 when it first introduced the family of animated penguins. Since then it posted the second part of the series on Christmas, December 25, and now today’s third entry to mark New Year’s Eve.

“Our feathery friends have enjoyed their delicious traditions and are now ringing in the new year with sparklers in hand,” writes Google on its Google Doodle Blog, “As they all admire the fireworks overhead, they think about how much fun it was to spend this time together.”

While the first two doodles in the series led to searches for “December global festivities,” today’s doodle leads to a search for “New Year’s Eve 2017.”

It has also added the following two slides to its collection of images, showing the penguins celebrating the New Year:

According to the Google Doodle Blog, there will be one more doodle to complete the series that it plans to post tomorrow on New Year’s Day: “Tomorrow, follow along as our penguin friends start a new day in a new year.”