On Friday, September 11, join us for a discussion on the gender gap in SEO. We will talk about new research, experiences of women in SEO and solutions for improving female representation and pay equity in the search industry.

Our panelists will include:

Nicole DeLeon, Founder and Lead Strategist of North Star Inbound.

Aleyda Solis, International SEO Consultant & Founder at Orainti.

Amanda Jordan, Director, Local Search, Locomotive Agency.

New research from DeLeon and North Star Inbound shows that women account for roughly 30% of SEOs globally — a stat that hasn’t budged in five years. Across the board, whether by retainer, project or the hour, women are charging and making less than their male counterparts, according to the survey data. This echoes a BrightLocal survey of local SEOs that found a pay gap of roughly 14% between men and women.

DeLeon offers several thoughts on solutions to these long-standing issues in her write up on the data on the Moz blog that I highly recommend reading.

Sign up to join live. The chat will take place at 1 p.m. EDT on Friday and we will allow up to 100 people into the meeting to experience the discussion live and ask questions. We will then post the video of the discussion for the larger Search Engine Land audience to enjoy. If you would like to be part of the meeting please fill out this form. We will send confirmations to the first 100 people who sign up.

BIPOC and LGBTQ+ survey. To better understand the experiences of BIPOC and LGBTQ+ SEOs, North Star Inbound is currently fielding a diversity and inclusion survey. Take the survey here.

Watch our recent session on diversity, equity and inclusion in the marketing and advertising industry:

