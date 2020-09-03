On Wednesday, September 9 at 1pm EDT, MarTech Today’s, Editorial Director and host of MarTech Live Kim Davis will be talking with experts in agile marketing about how agile is different from traditional marketing and how to get started with agile if you haven’t done so already.

Kim’s guests will include:

Stacey Ackerman, agile coach and founder of Agilify

John Cass, digital strategist and host of the Deep Dive into Agile Marketing Podcast

We’ll start with what agile marketing means and its advantages over traditional marketing, as well as disadvantages if any. Then we’ll discuss the types of companies that benefit from agile and the level of agile adoption we’ve seen in different size organizations. Then you’ll get some tactical advice on the first steps to take if you’re just getting started with agile including how to introduce agile to other stakeholders.

The chat will take place at 1 p.m. EDT and we will allow up to 100 people into the meeting to experience the discussion live and ask questions. We will then post the video of the meeting for the larger MarTech Today audience to enjoy. If you would like to be part of the meeting please fill out this form. We will send confirmations to the first 100 people who sign up.

We at MarTech Today hope this series of live discussions, presentations, tutorials and meetups will help everyone stay sharp and up to date on tactics and best practices. The episodes will also be available on demand. Check out the latest one here.

If you have an idea for a session or would like to join a panel, email kbushman@thirddoormedia.com or fill out the pitch form here.

About The Author Kathy Bushman