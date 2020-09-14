On Wednesday, September 16 at 1pm EDT, MarTech Today’s, Editorial Director and host of MarTech Live, Kim Davis, will be talking with marketing leaders about email marketing, from the technology that powers it to the challenges of integrating email across other marketing channels.

Kim’s guests will include:

Michael Barber, Founder, Barber & Hewitt

April Mullen, Director of Brand and Content Marketing, Sparkpost

Topics of discussion will include cutting edge technologies which can be teamed with your email campaigns such as dynamic email, streamlined email content creation, orchestrating campaigns across channels and more.

The chat will take place at 1 p.m. EDT and we will allow up to 100 people into the meeting to experience the discussion live and ask questions. We will then post the video of the meeting for the larger MarTech Today audience to enjoy. If you would like to be part of the meeting please fill out this form. We will send confirmations to the first 100 people who sign up.

We at MarTech Today hope this series of live discussions, presentations, tutorials and meetups will help everyone stay sharp and up to date on tactics and best practices. The episodes will also be available on demand. Check out the latest one here. https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=35&v=KwFsd25Erz4&feature=emb_logo

If you have an idea for a session or would like to join a panel, email kbushman@thirddoormedia.com or fill out the pitch form here.

