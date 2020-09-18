Next on MarTech Live: Where Does Marketing Automation Fit within Your Martech Stack?
Marketing technology continues to rapidly evolve. Experts weigh in on marketing automation technology and where it fits within your overall martech stack.
On Wednesday, September 23 at 1pm EDT, MarTech Today’s, Editorial Director and host of MarTech Live, Kim Davis, will be talking with marketing automation experts about the state of marketing automation, and where it fits in the fast-evolving marketing stack.
Kim’s guests will be:
- Helen Abramova, Marketing Technology Lead, Verizon
- Justin Sharaf, VP Marketing, Jahia Solutions
Topics of discussion will include how marketing automation platforms seek to differentiate themselves; whether marketing automation fits in the stack as a hub and central data source, or should be one of a number of digital experience solutions integrated with a single data source like a CDP; and the critical importance of integration, for example with CRMs and events tools.
The chat will take place at 1 p.m. EDT and we will allow up to 100 people into the meeting to experience the discussion live and ask questions. We will then post the video of the meeting for the larger MarTech Today audience to enjoy. If you would like to be part of the meeting please fill out this form. We will send confirmations to the first 100 people who sign up.
We at MarTech Today hope this series of live discussions, presentations, tutorials and meetups will help everyone stay sharp and up to date on tactics and best practices. The episodes will also be available on demand. Check out the latest one here.
If you have an idea for a session or would like to join a panel, email kbushman@thirddoormedia.com or fill out the pitch form here.
We're listening.
