On Wednesday, Search Engine Land Editor-in-Chief will host a discussion with experts in PPC for our third Live with Search Engine Land discussion.

The conversation will focus largely on B2B advertising during this time. We’ll discuss how everyone is doing/adapting to new circumstances, what experts are seeing and advising right now and about expectations and advice for the longer-term.

In addition to Ginny, a renowned PPC expert herself, the panel will include:

Brad Geddes, co-founder of AdAlysis and member of the SMX programming team

Matt Van Wagner, president of Find Me Faster and member of the SMX programming team

Michelle Morgan, director of client services at Clix Marketing, frequent SMX speaker

The chat will take place at 2 p.m. EST on Wednesday, April 1, and we will allow up to 50 people into the meeting to experience the discussion live and ask questions. We will then post the video of the meeting for the larger Search Engine Land audience to enjoy.

If you would like to be part of the meeting please fill out this form. We will send calendar invites to the first 50 people who sign up.

We at Search Engine Land know there is so much uncertainty now in our community, and we hope this series of live discussions, presentations, tutorials and meetups help everyone stay sharp and up to date on tactics and best practices. We do not plan to gate these sessions. This isn’t about leads for us. This is about giving great marketers a platform to inform, support and convene our global community at a time when so much is up in the air, including livelihoods. If you have an idea for a session or would like to join a panel, email me at hpowderly@thirddoormedia.com.

About The Author Henry Powderly Henry Powderly is vice president of content for Third Door Media, publishers of Search Engine Land, Marketing Land and MarTech Today. With more than a decade in editorial leadership positions, he is responsible for content strategy and event programming for the organization.