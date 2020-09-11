While 2020 will be remembered as a year of disruption across so many areas of our world, the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, as well as the recent shooting of Jacob Blake, have caused our community and our country to reckon with the systematic racism, prejudice and lack of equality that has persisted for far too long.

This past June we, like other organizations, admitted that we could do a better job to promote diversity in our company and in the marketing community we serve. At the same time, we pledged to use our privilege as a convener to advocate for change and to set an example by using our platform to highlight the important contributions of BIPOC professionals to this community.

That is why today we are launching our first Search Engine Land Award for Advancing Diversity and Inclusion in Search Marketing to celebrate those individuals or organizations who are affecting real change.

Today, we are accepting nominations, which can be entered by clicking on this form. You may nominate as many organizations or individuals as you feel deserve the recognition. We ask that you highlight specific initiatives conducted by the nominee and that in the nomination form you include the contact of someone who can “second” that nomination.

Entries will be gathered through October 9 and winners will be announced later that month.

Please click here to enter a nomination.

We look forward to celebrating the best in this community.

About The Author Henry Powderly Henry Powderly is vice president of content for Third Door Media, publishers of Search Engine Land, Marketing Land and MarTech Today. With more than a decade in editorial leadership positions, he is responsible for content strategy and event programming for the organization.