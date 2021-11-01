November 1: The latest jobs in search marketing
On the hunt for something new? Check out who's hiring in search marketing this week
Carolyn Lyden on November 1, 2021 at 4:00 am
Senior Mobile App Marketing Manager @ Square (USA remote)
- Salary: $140k-$160k/yr (total compensation)
- Own US and International Mobile App Marketing strategy, planning, and execution
- Develop and deliver marketing experiments and programs to drive mobile app conversions and revenue through Google UAC and Apple Search Ads
Product Manager, SEO @ USA TODAY Network / Gannett (USA remote)
- Salary: $90k-95K/yr
- Support Director and team in product-based SEO initiatives within USA TODAY Network, with a specific focus on USA TODAY and Tier 1 local markets
- Identify scalable opportunities in organic search to directly drive company-wide goals around traffic and digital revenue.
Senior Paid Social Strategist @ Inflow (remote)
- Salary: $74k-$97k/yr
- Build highly effective Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest & other paid social campaigns for our eCommerce clients.
- Define, monitor, and analyze performance trends against set KPIs.
SEO Content Writer @ Guaranteed Rate (Chicago remote)
- Salary: $50k- $65k/yr
- Conduct industry-related research for varied and engaging content.
- Write B2C content for company blog, website (Rate.com) and digital channels.
