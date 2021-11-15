November 15: The latest jobs in search marketing
On the hunt for something new? Check out who's hiring in search marketing this week.
George Nguyen on November 15, 2021 at 4:00 am
Agency SEO Director @ LOCOMOTIVE Agency (US remote)
- Salary: $65k-90k/yr
- Assessing and developing complex, multi-faceted local SEO strategies on behalf of clients.
- Serving as a primary point of contact internally and externally about local SEO, keeping clients updated on project statuses and reaching out proactively with new opportunities.
Senior Manager of Marketing Technologies @ American National Standards Institute (New York, US)
- Salary: $100k-110k/yr
- Webmaster for multiple websites — implementation and continued optimization of server hosting, site speed, analytics, SEO, content, links, third-party integrations and more.
- Recommend, prototype, A/B test, and/or deploy improvements to enterprise level e-commerce platform as well as other informational and transactional websites.
SEO Strategist (E-commerce) @ Amsive Digital (US remote)
- Salary: Starting at $80k/yr
- Consulting and analysis around all aspects of SEO, including competitive research, technical SEO, usability, E-A-T, core web vitals, site structure optimization, link acquisition strategies, measurement and performance and content strategy.
- Deliver comprehensive analysis and recommendations to support effective site crawlability and indexation (technical SEO expertise).
Senior PPC Strategist @ Inflow (US remote)
- Pay: $74k-97k/yr
- Manage and serve as the primary point of contact for around 5 – 10 Paid clients. Responsible for the strategy, prioritization, planning and execution for client PPC strategies in Google and Microsoft Ads.
- Effectively translate results to clients in a way that is tied towards their internal objectives and KPIs.
