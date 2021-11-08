November 8: The latest jobs in search marketing
On the hunt for something new? Check out who's hiring in search marketing this week
Carolyn Lyden on November 8, 2021 at 4:00 am
Demand Generation Sr. Manager/ Director @ UserGems (US remote)
- Salary: $120k-$150k/yr
- Growth Marketing Strategy: Set strategy and plan campaigns to meet pipeline coverage and revenue goals
- Channel Ownership: Create, test, and scale campaigns across multiple channels, including but not limited to SEO, SEM, Socials, Email, and more.
Senior Content Writer @ The Advanced Business Metrics Agency (US remote)
- Salary: $95k-$105k/yr
- Create new content (including blog posts, web copy, case studies, white papers, ad copy, etc) to assist marketing campaigns
- Help research and develop monthly content calendars
SEO Services Account Manager @ Whitespark (Canada remote)
- Salary: $48k-$58kCA/yr
- Work directly with clients on Google My Business and local search tasks.
- Manage and track client tasks, completing tasks efficiently and on schedule.
Part-Time Junior SEO @ GrowthPlays (US remote)
- Pay: $35/hour
- Analyze an existing web page’s title tag and h1 and come up with 5-10 variations of anchor text for internal links to that page
- Complete an internal linking database for our customers
