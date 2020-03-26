Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

Google Ads has expanded the number of accounts you can work with in Report Editor from 10 to 200.

Report Editor is located under the Reports tab in the top nav.

Drag and drop to create reports Report Editor in Google Ads. Screenshot: Google

Why we care. The update, announced Thursday, means agencies and enterprises will be able to create reports and run analysis potentially across the full set accounts in their Manager accounts within the Google Ads interface instead of having to download the data.