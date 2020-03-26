Now, analyze more accounts in Google Ads Report Editor
Run reports for up to 200 accounts in a Manager account.
Ginny Marvin on March 26, 2020 at 4:55 pm
Google Ads has expanded the number of accounts you can work with in Report Editor from 10 to 200.
Report Editor is located under the Reports tab in the top nav.
Why we care. The update, announced Thursday, means agencies and enterprises will be able to create reports and run analysis potentially across the full set accounts in their Manager accounts within the Google Ads interface instead of having to download the data.
