Google has launched the Google Search Console Insights reports to all those with Search Console verified profiles. You can access the Search Console Insights reports at search.google.com/search-console/insights.

What is Search Console Insights. Search Console Insights is designed specifically for content creators and publishers and “can help them understand how audiences discover their site’s content and what resonates with their audiences,” according to Google. The Search Console Insights reporting is powered by data from both Google Search Console and Google Analytics.

When did it first launch. Google launched a beta of this last year and then opened limited access to some content creators to debug it and give Google feedback on the reports. Back then Google said “it’s a way to provide content creators with the data they need to make informed decisions and improve their content.”

What it looks like. Here is a screenshot of some of the reports:

What does it answer. These reports in Search Console Insights aim to answer these questions:

What are your best performing pieces of content? How are your new pieces of content performing? How do people discover your content across the web? What people search for on Google before they visit your content? Which article refers users to your website and content?

How do you access it. Google gives you a few ways to access the reports:

Select Search Console Insights from the top of Search Console’s Overview page.

Use this link to access it directly.

In the iOS Google App, select Search Console Insights in the account menu (tap your profile picture). This is coming soon and will also come soon to the Android app.

Missing data. If you are missing data that means your Search Console property is not linked properly to your Google Analytics property. Google said to get the full experience and the best insights about your content, they recommend associating (linking) your Google Analytics property with your relevant Search Console property. Please note that for now, Search Console Insights only supports Google Analytics Universal Analytics properties (their ID starts with a “UA-“), but Google is working to support Google Analytics 4.

Why we care. More data, more views, more ways to see and understand your content performance is awesome. Having certain Google Analytics data in Search Console can offer a big convenience and also help you see your data in new ways.

So check it out and maybe you will gain some new insights into how your content is performing, giving you new content and marketing ideas for your business.