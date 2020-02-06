Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

Google is opening up more inventory to standard Shopping campaigns. Product Shopping and Showcase Shopping ads will be eligible to show on Gmail — as well as YouTube and Discover feed — starting the week of March 4 when those campaigns are opted into the Display Network, Google announced Thursday.

Google had already extended Showcase Shopping ads to Discover and YouTube last year. Until now, Smart Shopping campaigns were the only way to get Shopping ads on Gmail.

How to enable. In the web UI, you’ll already see the option to include YouTube, Gmail and Discover from the Networks section in your Shopping campaign settings. Opting into Search Network opens Shopping campaigns up to show in Image search.

If you’re using the Google Ads API or AdWords API, set your Shopping campaign Network Setting targetContentNetwork to true .

Reporting. Google Ads lumps the performance metrics from YouTube, Gmail and Discover together under the Display Network, so there is no way to see performance by property.

Why we care. Google is putting Shopping ads across its properties and further opening demand in Gmail and Discover, where Google has been treading slowly. Retailers have been steadily shifty more of their search budgets from text to Shopping ads. The expansion to Gmail, YouTube and Discover means Shopping campaigns are potentially targeting users across a wider spectrum of the sales funnel.

Segment your Shopping campaigns by Network to see how these properties are performing under the Google Display Network grouping and whether reach expands in March. Expect to see lower CTRs on Google Display Network traffic as these impressions are likely reaching users higher in the funnel and at different stages of intent than Search traffic.