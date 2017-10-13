Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Oculus looks to improve VR app discovery with content-based search
Oculus will roll out content-based app search for Gear VR and options for developers to promote app events, announcements.
Tim Peterson on October 13, 2017 at 10:00 am
Oculus is giving developers more options for getting their virtual reality apps in front of the right people.
Oculus plans to roll out content-based app search for Gear VR “soon,” said Oculus product manager Florence Koskas during a session at the company’s annual developer conference on Wednesday.
