Optimize for conversion value with eCPC in Google Ads
Google has added a new option for manual CPC bidding.
Google has extended maximize conversion value optimization to manual CPC bidding when you’ve opted into enhanced CPC (eCPC).
Scott Clark of BuzzMaven in Lexington, Kentucky was among those who’ve noticed the new option showing in the Google Ads.
Why we should care
Google rolled out its
The optimize for conversion value option with eCPC is a simplified version of the smart bidding option. It doesn’t have a goal of spending your daily budget, and you can’t set a target return on ad spend like you can with the smart bidding option. It will raise your max. CPC bids for clicks deemed more likely to lead to higher conversion value (rather than simply a conversion) when you choose that option.
If you have products or services with varying prices, conversion value might align better than conversions with your goals. If you switch over to conversion value optimization, you’ll want to closely monitor the impact on your metrics and ROAS, or ROI if you have cost data.
It may seem surprising Google is adding functionality to manual bidding given its desire to push advertisers to smart bidding (
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.