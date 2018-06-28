The white paper or webinar content described below has been produced by one of our sponsors.

It is estimated that more than half the searches on Google are made with “local intent.” This means that one out of two people in Google is actually looking for local products or services when they search for something. So if you don’t get your local SEO right, you’re losing out on earning more customers for your business

Successful local SEO requires putting in the effort to optimize and get your profiles and websites ranking for local searches. Unfortunately, there is no shortcut. However, local SEO is fairly straightforward and uncomplicated.

If you are just beginning to target local SEO, this guide from Synup can help you get started. It will also be helpful for those who have utilized local SEO but are looking for an edge. Topics covered include:

Website optimization.

Optimizing for Google.

Building citations.

Local link building.

Reputation management.

