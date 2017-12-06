Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Advertisers using Oracle DMP can now integrate their first-party data into Bing Ads to create custom audiences for targeting on the search engine, the companies announced Wednesday.

The integration opens up additional targeting, bidding and messaging strategies that can be specific to what an advertiser knows about the audience being targeted. For example, messaging to users who have performed certain actions, or who are in certain income groupings, can be different from a run-of-the-mill ad that might go to a general remarketing audience.

As these audiences may also represent more value, advertisers can also bid more aggressively on searches performed by users in these audience lists.

Launched in pilot in June 2017, Bing Ads Custom Audiences function as a remarketing bucket, where advertisers can use their own data to create audience segments for ad targeting. Initially, the pilot was limited to first-party data from Adobe Audience Manager, with Bing Ads stating there would be further integrations forthcoming.

“Onboarding first-party data into the Oracle DMP with Oracle OnRamp offers marketers the ability to integrate the data they want to use into their Bing Ads campaigns,” said Joe Zito, vice president/GM of Oracle DMP Strategy, in a statement. “Marketers can seamlessly orchestrate retargeting campaigns and improve Bing Ad targeting accuracy with audience data provided through the Oracle DMP.”

Advertisers can contact their Bing Ads or Oracle DMP account reps for additional help in getting started with the Bing Ads Custom Audiences pilot.

