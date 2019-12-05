Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Shipping companies across the world can now sign up to participate in Google’s package tracking early adopters program, the company announced on Thursday. The program enables more shipping companies to show users the real-time status of their delivery right on the search results page.

Source: Google.

Why we care

This feature has been available to major domestic shipping companies for over a decade. The program will extend the feature to more companies around the world, which could ultimately make Google an extension of their own sites.

This also results in another zero-click search scenario, except that carriers have the option of participating.

More on the announcement

The early adopters program is open to all carriers that meet the eligibility requirements in countries where Google Search is available.

Carriers must provide a RESTful JSON or XML API that returns tracking information in order to participate. Google will also work with companies to reuse an existing API or set up a new one.

As it is a program for early adopters, Google is also seeking feedback from participating companies on how to improve the feature.