In part one of the interview with Danny Sullivan, we learned about the founder of the search marketing space and his transition from being a journalist about Google to transitioning to working within Google.

In part two. we learn about what he sees differently now that he works within the search giant? Now that he has access to everything and SEO can dream of, would that knowledge be useful to an SEO? What has he done to help the SEO community since joining Google in the past two years? And what are some of the more frustrating things of his job and what he sees from the SEO industry now that he works within Google.

The interview is below, but before you watch it, you should all know how much I respect this man.

I started this vlog series recently, and if you want to sign up to be interviewed, you can fill out this form on Search Engine Roundtable. You can also subscribe to my YouTube channel by clicking here.