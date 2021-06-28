Google has released the second part of the “spam update” today, June 28. The update comes after part one rolled out on June 23.

“The second part of our spam update has begun today, and it will also conclude later today unless we share otherwise,” Google said.

Impact. Both parts of this spam update were “global” updates that targeted both web results and image results, Danny Sullivan of Google told us.

The announcement. Here is Google’s two part announcement:

The second part of our spam update has has begun today, and it will also conclude later today, unless we share otherwise. — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) June 28, 2021

Lots of updates going on. In the past three months, SEOs have had multiple Search updates roll out:

The product reviews update starts on April 8th and concludes on April 22nd.

The June core update began on June 2nd and ended on June 12th.

The page experience update initiated on June 15th and will roll out through the end of August.

Spam update part one on June 23rd.

Spam update part two on June 28th.

And, the July core update is expected to start rolling out next month.

Why we care. If you notice ranking changes today, it might be related to Google’s spam efforts and this update, so ensure your site is playing by Google’s rules and guidelines.

This was a global release that impacted both the web and images results, so if you see ranking changes on the 23rd or 28th, it might be related to spam related concerns.