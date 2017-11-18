Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Today’s Google doodle pays homage to the iconic Mexican singer and actor, Pedro Infante.

Born in Mazatlán, Mexico, Infante began playing music as part of his father’s band when he was a teenager.

“Infante experimented with the style that made him most famous,” writes Google on the Google Doodle blog, “Mixing feeling with technique, his soulful croon forever changed the way the mariachi was sung and he helped popularize the genre around the world.”

In addition to being a famed musician, Infante was also a film star, starring in nearly 60 films during the golden era of Mexican cinema. Some of his more well-known roles included “La Feria de las Flores,” “A Toda Máquina,” and “Pepe El Toro.”

Infante died in April of 1957, six months before his 40th birthday. That same year, he was posthumously given a Silver Bear Best Actor award at the 7th Berlin International Film Festival for his role in the movie “Tizoc.”

Today’s doodle leads to a search for “Pedro Infante,” and includes the following six images:

“As today’s Doodle shows, Infante’s passions went beyond stage and screen, though they often appeared intertwined,” writes Google, “Today we celebrate what would have been the artist’s 100th birthday with scenes illustrating the vibrant parallels between his life and work — all beginning with a classic Infante pose.”