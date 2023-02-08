The digital marketing landscape is constantly shifting, and the challenges that marketers face in 2023 are expected to be more complex than ever. As the global economy continues to be unpredictable, marketers must understand the challenges they will face and find ways to achieve their revenue goals in 2023.

One of the biggest challenges marketers will face this year is the continued rise in customer acquisition cost (CAC). Luckily, there’s a solution. You already have engaged customers. You just have to reach them with the right message, in the right place, at the right time. That’s where personalization comes into play.

Marketers must find ways to stand out by creating personalized, targeted messages. To do this, you will need to be able to collect first-party data to create customer experiences so personal, they feel like magic. Personalization increases engagement, drives revenue and ultimately acts as a hedge against rising customer acquisition cost. The upshot is that personalization through first-party data is going to be key to beating the CAC crunch and achieving your revenue goals in 2023.

Let’s face it – figuring out an optimal personalization strategy can be overwhelming. However, personalization doesn’t have to be an uphill battle. The 2023 Commerce Experience Summit is a free, two-day digital event that has your personalization and revenue goals in mind. Featuring speakers from Bloomreach, Google Cloud, Antavo and more, CES is focused on helping you achieve your revenue goals in an unpredictable economic environment. You’ll discover how to build long-term relationships with customers, best practices for creating seamless customer journeys and how to leverage data and technology to drive conversions. Join a community of like-minded e-commerce and digital leaders from around the world to gain valuable insights and actionable strategies for personalizing messaging to retain customers, boost revenue and achieve sustainable growth for your business. Goodbye, uphill battle of driving revenue. Hello, sustainable success!