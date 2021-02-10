In two weeks, we’ll be hosting our first SMX Report event. The response has been amazing to this single day virtual event. SMX Report features both SEO and PPC learning journeys through the different aspects of reporting and measurement. We plan to keep the momentum going with the next event in this series, SMX Create, featuring a SEO and PPC learning journey on all things copy and creative.

That’s where you, our loyal readers, come in. We’re looking for search marketers who have a depth of understanding, experience and examples on the following topics:

SEO

Content planning and strategy

Writing for SEO

Writing for different mediums

Structuring content

Optimizing your content

Analyzing success

PPC

Account structure

Writing ad copy

Implementing ads on different platforms

Ad design – color, images, layout

Landing page design

Goals for your advertising programs and analyzing results

If you specialize in these areas and want to speak, please submit a pitch on one of these topics right away. The deadline for SMX Create pitches is February 26th!

Here are a few tips for submitting a compelling session proposal:

Present an original idea and/or unique session format.

Include details about what an attendees will be able to do better or differently as a result of attending your session.

Include a case study or specific examples and explain how they can be applied in different types of organizations.

Be realistic about what you can present in the time allotted. You can’t cover everything about your topic. Going more in-depth on a narrow topic is often more valuable to the attendee.

Provide tangible takeaways and a plan of action.

Jump over to this page for more details on how to submit a session idea, or directly to this page to create your profile and submit a session pitch.

If you have questions, feel free to reach out to me directly at kbushman@thirddoormedia.com. I’m looking forward to reading your proposals!