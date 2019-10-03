Please Take Our 3-minute Martech Upgrade Survey
Anyone who has been involved with or responsible for replacing a marketing technology application knows how difficult the process is. The endless evaluations and product demos, organizational resistance and potential for unintended consequences can be challenging. Given that, we wondered: What drives organizations to replace key marketing technology applications? This question led us to create […]
Given that, we wondered: What drives organizations to replace key marketing technology applications? This question led us to create the Martech Upgrade Survey. And that’s where you come in.
We need your help. If you’ve recently replaced either a homegrown or commercial marketing technology application, please consider filling out this brief survey. It takes about three minutes to complete, but your contribution will help all of us in the martech community better understand when, why, and how organizations choose to upgrade marketing technology applications.
We’ll send you the results in about six weeks. And, as a special thank-you, the first 100 people to complete the survey will receive a $10 Amazon gift card.
Take the survey here.
We're listening.
