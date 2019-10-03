Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Anyone who has been involved with or responsible for replacing a marketing technology application knows how difficult the process is. The endless evaluations and product demos, organizational resistance and potential for unintended consequences can be challenging.

Given that, we wondered: What drives organizations to replace key marketing technology applications? This question led us to create the Martech Upgrade Survey. And that’s where you come in.

We need your help. If you’ve recently replaced either a homegrown or commercial marketing technology application, please consider filling out this brief survey. It takes about three minutes to complete, but your contribution will help all of us in the martech community better understand when, why, and how organizations choose to upgrade marketing technology applications.

We’ll send you the results in about six weeks. And, as a special thank-you, the first 100 people to complete the survey will receive a $10 Amazon gift card.

Take the survey here.



About The Author Jennifer Cannon Jennifer Videtta serves as Third Door Media's Senior Editor, covering topics from email marketing and analytics to CRM and project management. With over a decade of organizational digital marketing experience, she has overseen digital marketing operations for NHL franchises and held roles at tech companies including Salesforce, advising enterprise marketers on maximizing their martech capabilities. Jennifer formerly organized the Inbound Marketing Summit and holds a certificate in Digital Marketing Analytics from MIT Sloan School of Management.