Price extensions now supported in Microsoft Advertising Editor
Create and manage price extensions in bulk.
Ginny Marvin on June 19, 2019 at 2:34 pm
Price extensions launched in
Why we should care
Now you can manage those extensions in Microsoft Advertising Editor. That means you can manage them in bulk and much more quickly.
From the Shared LIbrary in Editor, you will be able to add headers, descriptions
To associate price extensions with ad groups in your campaigns in Editor, select an ad group and use the “Choose price extension” dialogue box.
More on the news
Some helpful reminders for price extensions:
- The prices must be included on the landing page.
- They are charged the same CPC as a click on an ad headline.
- They can link to third-party retailers.
- Do not duplicate the same copy in the header and description of a price extension.
