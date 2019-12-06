Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Brave said it has seen a surge in user adoption since releasing version 1.0 of the privacy-centric browser on November 13, 2019. Monthly active users (MAU) have doubled in a year to 10.4 million as of the end of last month.

DAUs. Daily active users of the browser created by Mozilla founder Brendan Eich have tripled in the last year to 3.3 million, the company said Friday.

Source: Brave

Ad platform that rewards users. Brave Ads are structured to serve only to users that opt-in to the Brave Rewards program and agree to see ads. Users can then accumulate Brave’s Basic Attention Token (BAT), which is a blockchain-based system. Users get 70 percent of the ad revenue share “as a reward for their attention,” and publishers are allocated tokens in proportion to the amount of time users spent on their sites.

Ads are targeted based on search and browsing data and machine learning models to build up profiles of users’ interests — that data lives solely on users’ devices.

Brave Verified content creators. There are now nearly 340,000 creators across YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, Vimeo and other platforms that have signed on to Brave’s token payments program from Brave users. There were just 28,000 verified creators at the start of 2019.

Why we should care. To be certain, Brave’s market share doesn’t even register among the competition of Chrome, Safari, Edge, etc., but its growth trajectory indicates there is a market for services that cater to privacy concerns as consumer awareness and regulatory measures and scrutiny increase. The privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo has also reported a surge in query activity this year. Text ads on the platform are syndicated by Microsoft Advertising.

This story first appeared on Marketing Land. For more on digital marketing, click here.