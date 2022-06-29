Opinions expressed in this article are those of the sponsor. Search Engine Land neither confirms nor disputes any of the conclusions presented below.
Processes, visibility and optimization: The keys to digital marketing transformation
Achieve search campaign excellence through workflow visibility solutions
As digital marketers face a rapidly growing market and higher competition, the structure and effectiveness of paid advertising campaigns become more complex. Optimization, visibility and improving processes matter now more than ever.
But, it can be easy to lose visibility over what needs to be done and how those campaigns perform. This can lead to subpar results and a lack of understanding of how to improve your next campaigns.
In this informative SMX Advanced session, Nadiia Sharipova from Wrike, now part of Citrix, addresses three keys to digital marketing transformation:
- Why optimization and visibility matter
- How to reduce your competition in key areas
- Critical processes that help improve CRO
Join the session to learn better visibility and workflow for your search engine initiatives, how companies like Hootsuite optimized their workflows to reduce complexity and the essential tools and strategies you need to do your best work.
After watching the presentation, you’ll be able to:
- Identify pitfalls negatively impacting your search campaigns
- Discover solutions for establishing better visibility over assets and results
- Streamline SEM/PPC campaign workflows and optimize collaboration
