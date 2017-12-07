Curious if Will Ferrell can actually play the drums? Or if Tracee Ellis Ross can sing? Now, when you ask Google a question about a specific celebrity, you may get a self-recorded video from them answering your question.

“When you search for your favorite personalities, whether they’re rising stars or well-known celebs, their answers will appear in the form of selfie-style videos with a uniquely personal, authentic and delightful touch,” according to Google’s The Keyword blog.

Google has taken the most often asked questions about a select number of celebrities and had the celebrities record their answer so that they can now be served up for mobile searches related to the query.

The new feature is currently only available in the US and only works on mobile. It also applies to a very select list of well-known personalities. Google says it is piloting the feature with self-recorded video answers from the following list of celebrities:

Priyanka Chopra

Will Ferrell

Tracee Ellis Ross

Gina Rodriguez

Kenan Thompson

Allison Williams

Nick Jonas

Mark Wahlberg

James Franco

Seth MacFarlane

Jonathan Yeo

Dominique Ansel

According to the announcement, this new feature is a “snapshot of what’s to come,” and more videos are likely to be added during the upcoming months.