Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Quora has recently added additional targeting options for advertisers on the Q&A platform.

Keyword history targeting. This is a blend of the existing keyword targeting and question retargeting options on Quora. You can reach people who have shown an interest in subjects related to your business based on the keywords you’re using. Your ads will target who have visited groups of question pages in a given time period, such as the past 20 days, for example. Ads display on users’ feeds, topic feeds, and question pages.

Gender targeting. If your company produces products designed specifically for men or women, this option can help you direct spend to your target customers. Quora also notes that some businesses may see improved results from messaging tailored to male and female audiences.

Quora said that during the beta, some advertisers saw conversion rate lifts of up to 40% over campaigns without gender targeting. You’ll find this option located at the ad set-level under Demographic Targeting.

Gender targeting now available on Quora. Image: Quora.

Browser targeting. Quora already offers the ability to target by device and mobile platforms, but now you can now target ad sets to specific desktop browsers, including Chrome, Safari and Firefox. This capability is ideal for software that is designed to be browser-specific, for example.

Why we should care. In the two years since Quora launched its self-service ad platform, it has been steadily adding new features, formats and capabilities. The platform claims more than 300 million monthly users, putting it in the realm of Twitter, Reddit and Pinterest.

On the design front, the company made images full-width including for image ads, last month. Quora also recently switched to using san serif fonts, and word has it the improvements in click-through rates from that change alone were eye-popping.