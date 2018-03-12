Quora is out with some updates to its ads platform this week. On Wednesday, the question-and-answer social platform announced the release of multi-event conversion tracking, view-through attribution and an update to its reporting interface.

Here’s a look at the new features.

Multi-event conversion tracking

Using Quora’s tracking pixel, advertisers can now track and optimize against more than one conversion event — Add to Cart, Add Payment Info and Purchase, for example. This flexibility can help marketers optimize their campaigns based on where customers are in the purchasing funnel.

Existing pixel implementations will be tracked under the “generic” event tag. To take advantage of multi-event conversion tracking, advertisers need to add the relevant conversion event tags to their base pixel code from the “Quora Pixel” tab in the Ads Manager and then update the code on their sites.

