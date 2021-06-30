Whatever your conversion KPIs are — moving more people into your database, boosting form submissions, closing more sales, or driving up LTV — there’s still time to achieve exceed them.

Spend a few focused hours at SMX Convert — online August 17 — to learn actionable tactics for optimizing CTAs, employing psychological triggers, and leveraging qualitative data to drive more conversions… all for just $99.

The agenda is live and ready for you to explore!

This one-day intensive kicks off with an opening keynote about the psychology of disappointment, featuring Michael Aagaard, Senior CRO Consultant.

Then, choose your focus — SEO or PPC — and attend structured, tactic-rich segments that grow your knowledge step by step.

SEO sessions include:

Part one: Identifying top converting queries at every stage of the customer journey

at every stage of the customer journey Part two: Driving the funnel through content marketing and link building

through content marketing and link building Part three: How optimizing navigation and CTAs can boost organic visibility and conversions

Part four: Testing your content site strategy for continued improvement

PPC sessions cover:

Part one: Creating copy that converts

Part two: Targeting tactics to power every stage of the funnel

Part three: Leveraging qualitative data to improve landing page conversions

Part four: Digging into quantitative data to improve landing page conversions

Responsible for SEO and PPC? Both tracks are included in your $99 All Access pass… watch one live and the other on-demand.

But wait — there’s more!

Get answers to your specific questions at Overtime, live Q&A with the speakers.

at Overtime, live Q&A with the speakers. Talk shop with like-minded marketers during interactive community meetups.

during interactive community meetups. See what winning content and landing pages look like at live clinics — real-world audits of attendee websites.

live clinics — real-world audits of attendee websites. Prepare for how privacy changes will impact your efforts during the closing keynote, featuring Google’s Chetna Bindra, Anu Adegbola from Clix Marketing, Colleen Harris from Sincro, and Search Engine Land’s Carolyn Lyden.

After just six hours of dedicated training, you’ll be ready to immediately implement proven tactics that drive more conversions. What are you waiting for?

Grab your All Access pass now for just $99 or bundle with a live, hands-on workshop for just $209, and join us in August!

Psst… Teams that train together win together. Attend SMX Convert as a group for a unique team-building experience and score up to 20% off registration while you’re at it!