What really matters in Google’s nofollow changes, SEOs ask
Who benefits, who will implement the new attributes and how much change should sites expect?
Google’s news Tuesday that it is treating
nofollow
rel="sponsored"
rel="ugc"
Choices for choice sake?
It’s useful if you want a choice to be more granular. You didn’t have that before. Now you do. If you want it.— Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) September 10, 2019
As Google Search Liaison Danny Sullivan stated in a tweet Tuesday, the announcement expands the options for site owners and SEOs to specify the nature of a link beyond the
nofollow
There is no real benefit for the sites that implement these new attributes instead of
I want to believe this. It’s just that I don’t recall Google ever coming out with anything that did not have a direct benefit, or apparent hopeful benefit for Google’s own internal goals.— Alan Bleiweiss (@AlanBleiweiss) September 10, 2019
“Massive impact” whether you adopt or not
Drawing the focus back to that the key change
nofollow
That was in reference to Illyes earlier tweet that the treatment of nofollow could have a “massive impact on the
This has the potential to have a massive impact on the end user. While SEOs implement the nofollow, the outcomes of it trickle down to ranking, which directly affects end users.— Gary “鯨理” Illyes (@methode) September 11, 2019
It can be hard to reconcile hearing that the change could mean significant improvements in search results for users while also being told that most sites won’t see any ranking
According to the announcement, these changes have already taken effect (save
nofollow
Who benefits from the new attributes?
Implementing the more
sponsored
ugc attributes is optional, and Google clearly stated there is no need for SEOs to go back and update any existing
But if no one is clear on the incentive to implement….they won’t.— Mark Traphagen (@marktraphagen) September 10, 2019
As Sullivan has stated, the purpose of them is to provide options to help it classify these kinds of links more clearly. The nuances Google looks at
nofollow
sponsored
ugc
More work?
Making the new attributes voluntary means you don’t have to bang down IT’s door, but it could also mean the change request may fall to the bottom of the priority list for a lot of companies and never get implemented. As consultant Kristine Schachinger expressed in the tweet below, even the slightest SEO change can be hard to get implemented.
Do you really think we are going to get dev teams to start doing this, or content teams? We can hardly get them to write a title or description? What happens if we just ignore this? Seriously asking since no one is going to do this.— Kristine Schachinger (@schachin) September 10, 2019
Google seems very clearly fine with that. At this stage, the actual work involved should be minimal. If your dev teams can’t implement a code change to incorporate
For WordPress sites, Yoast SEO plugin founder and Chief Product Officer Joost de Valk said Tuesday that support will be coming in the next release.
“It’s quite easy,” said de Valk. If other vendors follow suit, it could speed up adoption of the new attributes.
An opportunity for manipulation?
Now
nofollow
I’m sure this is well tested and has prob been live for like a year now without anyone noticing. It’s one of those things you prob should of not announced though – it’s going to create a plague of comment spam for blog owners now because ‘hey, nofollow links might work’.— Michael Curtis (@mickeyc84) September 11, 2019
Google says this shouldn’t spur spammers because most links will still be ignored just as before, whether they use the
What now?
This change should not have you overhauling your
“On the surface, this only benefits Google,” Chris Silver Smith, president of Argent Media, commented via Facebook. “But, if you read between the lines, ‘hints’ mean a passing of PageRank or equivalent values. They’re already using Nofollowed links in some cases. They just want it easier to choose between links to use now in more cases.”
We're listening.
