There’s a whole host of reasons why you’d want to rebrand your local business:

Your product and service offering might be outgrowing your name and website.

You might have found a new location close to the center of town.

You feel a facelift might revitalize a flagging business.

Whatever your reasons, they must be good given the work it takes to rebrand. It may be the biggest and highest-risk challenge you’ve ever faced. Tone of voice, website design, color scheme, logos, directory listings, and sales process may all need to change at once. It’s not an easy or quick switch.

Interest in a local businesses rebranding isn’t the same as big brands, so you can kiss that viral piece on the evolution of your brand goodbye. Unlike Pepsi or other big brands, there is a high likelihood few will notice a logo change from a small business.

Small businesses don’t have access to a multi-million dollar branding and communications strategy. But that doesn’t mean you can’t still make a true impact on the bottom line with a thoroughly researched and well-executed rebrand.

I’m going to go through a few key marketing points and steps to take if you’re considering or in the process of rebranding a local business. While I will be providing insights on the less technical, more strategic side of things, I have included a link that explains how to migrate your site to a new domain.

Opinions expressed in this article are those of the guest author and not necessarily Search Engine Land. Staff authors are listed here.