The latest version of Microsoft Advertising Editor has an updated look and some new features designed to make it easier to use. The redesign coincides with a new look for the web interface that’s rolling out.

Combined basic and advanced search box. Instead of a pop-up dialog with a separate option for “Advanced” search to find elements in your campaigns, the updated Editor has a single search box. You can conduct text searches or use filtering to narrow results. For example: “Type status, and filtered suggestions will automatically appear in a dropdown menu based on what you’re typing. ”

Filtering in search is in beta. Fill out this form if you want to join the open beta.

Recommendations in Editor. Microsoft is testing showing several types of AI-powered recommendations in Editor. The recommendations, which can include suggestions such as to add new keywords, set estimated mainline bids and fix ad groups without ads or keywords, are noted with a lightbulb icon. You can then click to “fix” or “dismiss” the recommendation. If you’re interested in participating in the beta, fill out this form.

If you don’t see a prompt about the update, click “Check for updates” from the Help dropdown menu.

Undo/redo. You’ll see undo and redo dropdown options in the upper right corner of the Editor. You can revert back to the original download state or undo/redo the last action you took.

Why we care. This update will still feel familiar (the editor pane is still at the bottom of the screen rather than on the right side as it is in the updated Google Ads Editor). There are also several additional updates: Zipcode targeting, responsive search ads (RSAs), price extensions and dynamic search ad descriptions and longer titles are all now supported in Microsoft Advertising Editor.