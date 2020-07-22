As automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence help power more of digital marketing, our skills and the way we work to accomplish our marketing goals need to involve. I spoke about how to emerge a more nimble and successful PPC marketer in the predictive marketing era during SMX Next. Later that day, on a special Live with Search Engine Land, I spoke with two in-house marketing leaders, Natalie Barreda, senior manager of media at T-Mobile, and Mike Henderson, chief marketing officer at Surety Bonds, about this topic.

We discussed the skills that have helped them in their own digital marketing careers, what they look for when hiring and the marketing skills that will be most in-demand in this new era.

