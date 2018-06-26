Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .



Only 3 percent of chief marketing officers have tailored their SEO strategies to optimize for voice-enabled search, though 75 percent say they plan to do so.

QueryClick’s “CMO Performance Report 2018” surveyed 150 CMOs for UK brands with a revenue of more than £150 million. Though this is a small sample size, the results could point to a larger trend.

The data was given in response to a survey question that asked the CMOs if they planned to change their SEO strategies to ensure their brand appears in voice-led search results.

Just two years ago, Google said that 20 percent of its mobile queries were made via voice. At the beginning of this year, Google reported that its voice app, Google Assistant, was available on more than 400 million devices. This, combined with the general rise in popularity of voice-enabled functionality and smart speakers, means that the percentage of search queries made by voice is growing.

Almost half (43 percent) of those surveyed said they would optimize their SEO for voice within the next 12 months. Thirty-two percent said the changes would take more than a year.