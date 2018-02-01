Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google My Business announced a new update on Thursday that is sure to make many restaurant owners happy.

Restaurant owners who are managing their own Google My Business (GMB) listings can now access a new editor to create and edit the menus that may display in their listings in Google mobile search results.

The editor is available in the Info tab in the Google My Business dashboard. This is also where owners have been able to edit links to their menus. With the editor, owners can add and edit titles, descriptions and prices of their menu items. Menus can also be broken out into sections for appetizers, entrees and desserts, for example.

Prior to this update, Google only offered the ability to create and edit structured menus via the Google My Business API or third-party menu services. Restaurants that are connected to a third-party provider will not have access to the editor.

This feature is available in English markets only at this time.

Last year, Google added menu tabs to local panel listings in the search results for some restaurants and began adding menus as far back as 2014.