Google has launched Publisher Center, an interface that allows publishers to submit, manage and monetize their content in Google News and other Google properties, the company announced on Tuesday. The new Publisher Center merges two existing tools, Google News Publisher Center and Google News Producer.

Why we care

The new Publisher Center improves on user experience and functionality, Google said, decreasing the friction involved with managing your publication’s branding, content, ads and more on Google News.

For companies with multiple publications, the new interface also makes it easier to organize and switch between each property. Improved permission settings should also make collaboration more fluid.

More on the announcement

Publishers can now use their site sections’ URLs instead of RSS to configure sections in Google News.

If you had a source in the old Google News Publisher Center or an edition in the former Google News Producer tool, your organization and publication(s) should appear in the new Publisher Center.

Publisher Center is currently available in English, Spanish, French and German, with more languages planned for the future.