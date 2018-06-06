Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Voice Interface Optimization has now become a thing, but it’s not yet a fully realized thing.

Voice interfaces are showing up everywhere, most notably in intelligent speakers like Google Home and Amazon Alexa. However, the standards for this kind of interaction are still being hammered out, and the tools for brand differentiation are still fairly rough.

But time’s a-wasting, with ComScore predicting that half of all searches will be voice searches by 2020.

Splice Software VP Darin Reffitt has some suggestions about things marketers can do now. His Calgary, Canada-based company creates interactive voice messaging for brands across all kinds of devices.

[Read the full article on MarTech Today.]