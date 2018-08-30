Search Cap: Google Ads Overview page changes, GSC updates, Bing WMT & more
- Now you can make edits to keywords, ads, campaigns, bids right from the Google Ads Overview page
Aug 30, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Make quick changes on the fly from several of the cards featured on the Overview page.
- How to capitalize on the competitive advantage of real-time data analysis
Aug 30, 2018 by Stela Yordanova
Contributor Stela Yordanova explains how to capitalize on the competitive advantage provided by real-time data analysis.
- Google My Business API v4.2 has been released
Aug 30, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
New features in the Google My Business API include verification options, new location end points, expanded search, chain membership and product posts.
- Google confirms testing new search results design with sticky header, rounded search bar
Aug 30, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google is testing a new design with rounded corners, a smaller logo and a sticky search bar header.
- Google puts focus on deals in hotel, flight search with latest updates
Aug 30, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google has rolled out a bunch of travel search features around finding the best hotel and flight based on price and location for your Thanksgiving weekend.
- Google updates user management and rights in Google Search Console
Aug 30, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google is making some important changes to the user permissions and roles, please review these changes so you know how you may be affected.
- The ultimate guide to using Bing Webmaster Tools – Part 5
Aug 30, 2018 by Christi Olson
Contributor and Bing Chief Evangelist Christi Olson outlines the free publicity tools Bing offers in part 5 of our Bing WMT series.
- Twitter to enforce new rules around issue ads starting September 30
Aug 30, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Aiming to rid its platform of bad actors, Twitter has released a new policy for ads that refer to an election or advocate legislative issues.
- Learn how to navigate Google’s Comparison Shopping Services
Aug 30, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
In the European Union, it’s been a tough 12 months for Google. But for every cloud, a silver lining. Mounting pressure (and a record fine from the EU for being anticompetitive) has triggered an unexpected, short-term boon for retailers.
- There is no reason to manage bids manually
Aug 30, 2018 by Frederick Vallaeys
When it comes to bid management, let the machines do the heavy lifting, advises contributor Frederick Vallaeys. Here’s why it’s best to automate the tedious work humans used to do to calculate CPC.
- Why following SEO trends guarantees SEO budget waste.
Aug 30, 2018 by Kaspar Szymanski
Blindly following SEO trends is almost guaranteed to waste an SEO budget and your time. Contributor Kasper Szymanski looks at the pros and cons of investing in SEO and how to maximize a budget.
- A kickback stampede: Why Google’s EU comparison shopping program may carry risk
Aug 30, 2018 by Andreas Reiffen
Google’s ploy to give comparison shopping service providers more market share has triggered a gold rush. Here’s why contributor Andreas Reiffen doesn’t think that’s a good idea.
- IBM Michael Trapani: AI may never understand a great meal, but it understands performance
Aug 30, 2018 by Barry Levine
Previewing his MarTech Conference presentation, Trapani sees AI not as a team leader, but as a team specialist.
- Google expands Assistant device network, adds polyglot support
Aug 30, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Company announces dizzying array of new integrations of the Google Assistant into speakers, displays and smart appliances.
- Without identity, retailer ad retargeting misses the mark
Aug 30, 2018 by Mike Sands
Marketers spend billions to retarget ads to customers and annoy them with their repetitive messaging. Contributor Mike Sands offers a suggestion for leveling up your retargeting game.
- Pandora rolls out new Dynamic, Sequential and Short-Form Audio ads
Aug 30, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
This is the first time the audio platform has offered anything beyond standard :15 and :30 audio ads.
- Facebook opens up video ad opportunities to more creators as it takes Watch global
Aug 29, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Ad Breaks are now available to Pages with 10,000 followers that have generated more than 30,000 one-minute video views during the past two months.
- 10 Must-Read Resources For SEO Writers, SEO Copywriting
- Google now “officially” launches its step-by-step tutorial for adding structured data to web pages, Twitter/Google
- How to Conduct a Content Audit for SEO, Siege Media
- How well do you understand Google? – The Content Myth, Sistrix
- Meet Newsguard, A Team Of Quality Raters For News Publishers, GSQi
- Top 4 Google Ad Format Updates, PPCHero
- Understanding Time Frame Comparisons: Do Not Fall For this Google Bug, Adalysis
- You Saw My Ad WHERE?! Mastering Google Display Placements, Wordstream
